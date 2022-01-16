When should your child start drinking tea and coffee… and when is it too early?

When is it appropriate for your child to begin drinking tea and coffee… and when is it inappropriate?

BRITAIN is known for being a tea-drinking nation, but many people can’t start their day without a cup of coffee.

Are popular hot beverages, however, safe for children and teenagers as well?

On TikTok, an adorable video of a toddler drinking a mug of tea recently went viral, garnering over 1.6 million views.

Some thought it was cute, while others thought he was too young to be drinking.

But what do medical professionals have to say about it?

“Advise against caffeine for children under the age of 12 and against any use of energy drinks for all children and teens,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Caffeine should be limited to 100 mg per day for children aged 12 to 18.

A mug of tea has about 75 milligrams of caffeine, while a mug of coffee has about 100 milligrams.

“Energy drinks, which frequently contain high levels of caffeine and other additives, have been linked to serious side effects in children,” Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP and Clinical Director of Patientaccess.com, told Fabulous.

“Seizures, as well as behavioural or mood disorders, are included.”

These serious side effects, on the other hand, are more common in young people who consume large amounts of alcohol.

“According to one scientific review, children and adolescents should drink no more than one or two cups of tea or one small cup of coffee per day.

“They didn’t specify a minimum age when children should refrain from consuming caffeine.”

“However, they did emphasize that children should avoid energy drinks, which frequently contain high levels of caffeine and other additives, as well as a lot of sugar.”

“If my patients inquire, I explain that there isn’t conclusive evidence, but that a single cup of very weak milky tea per day is unlikely to cause problems in school-aged children.”

Caffeine, according to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, is a stimulant that can cause your child to stay awake longer and have trouble sleeping.

