When ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended, Kunal Nayyar felt like he had broken up with his life’s ‘love.’

When ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended, Kunal Nayyar felt like he had broken up with the ‘Love’ of his life.

Fans were disappointed when The Big Bang Theory was cancelled after 12 seasons.

They weren’t the only ones, though.

The show’s ending, according to series star Kunal Nayyar, felt like a breakup.

In 2007, Nayyar was cast on The Big Bang Theory as Caltech astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrapali.

He was a newcomer to Hollywood at the time, with only one uncredited TV role under his belt (he played a terrorist on an episode of NCIS).

He told the Lansing State Journal that he “didn’t have as much experience as the others.”

“I was so inexperienced.”

I went out and bought an Audi.

After eight episodes, there is a strike.

“How am I going to pay for this?” I wondered.

Nayyar rose to fame as a result of the show’s enormous success.

As a member of the ensemble cast, he received several awards.

With his co-stars, the actor developed strong bonds.

In 2019, the twelfth season of The Big Bang Theory came to an end.

In a recent interview with Lorraine Kelly, Nayyar admitted that the show may have reached its end.

He did, however, reveal how attached he was and how difficult it was for him to say goodbye.

“For me, breaking up with Big Bang was like breaking up with your best friend,” Nayyar explained.

“It’s like when you know there’s nothing wrong with you, but you’re just running out of time.”

The actor is still a huge fan of the show and frequently posts throwback photos on social media.

He commemorated the premiere by posting a cast photo on Instagram in September 2021.

He also expressed his gratitude to the fans in the caption.

“Today in 2007, The Big Bang Theory premiered,” Nayyar wrote.

“In 12 seasons, we produced 279 episodes.”

I’m going to bed tonight with a gratitude prayer on my lips for all of the love you’ve shown us.

“I’m in love with you.”

Nayyar is currently promoting Suspicion, his new Apple TV(plus) series.

The show is a crime thriller based on the Israeli TV drama False Flag and follows a group of people who become embroiled in an international incident.

The official Apple TV(plus) synopsis teases, “Four ordinary Brits are accused of kidnapping the son of a prominent US media mogul.”

“To prove themselves, they embark on a desperate race against time…

