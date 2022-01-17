When ‘The Good Doctor’ returns in 2022, what can we expect from Season 5 Episode 8?

The Good Doctor’s final episode on ABC in November 2021 left viewers stunned and eagerly anticipating the medical drama’s return in 2022.

‘Dr.’

In St. Louis, Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) cried.

In Bonaventure’s pharmacy, vials of expired medication are smashed.

Shaun could no longer trust Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara), so she tried to help.

Professor

Shaun is finally saved by Glassman (Richard Schiff), who calms him down.

In 2022, when will The Good Doctor be back?

Unfortunately, The Good Doctor Season 5 will not be broadcast tonight, Jan.

17, 2022, but the news isn’t all bad.

ABC replaces the medical drama with NFL Football.

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the St. Louis Rams.

The last Wild Card game of the weekend is between the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last week, ABC opted to air Judge Harvey instead of The Good Doctor.

On January 1, a new television court show debuted.

4; however, ABC broadcasted a repeat of the show.

Harvey says from his bench, “It’s always good to come to court when you can’t lose.”

On Tuesdays at 10 p.m., the new series premieres.

Harvey, unlike Judge Judy Sheindlin, does not hold a legal judgeship or practice license.

The miniseries, on the other hand, features a comedic law show.

The Good Doctor 2022 has no official return date other than “Spring 2022,” but it could return on April 4, 2022.

After a winter hiatus, The Good Doctor returned in January 2021, but not this season.

A Million Little Things, Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and BigSky, among ABC’s other scripted dramas, are set to premiere in February.

The Good Doctor will be released on February 23rd and 24th, so eager fans can look forward to seeing it in late February.

The Good Doctor will be replaced by another scripted drama, Promised Land, which will premiere in January.

At 10 p.m., there are 24 people.

EST time slot

The Good Doctor could return the week after The Promised Land, which stars John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, and Christina Ochoa, concludes its ten-episode run.

This date has yet to be confirmed by ABC.

Shaun tells Lea yet again that he cannot marry her when The Good Doctor returns in 2022.

In The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8 trailer, Lea tells Shaun, “We love each other.”

In another scene, Salen Morrison (Rachel Bay Jones) chastises Shaun for “killing a baby,” despite the fact that fans know it was the expired…

