When the hotel called 911, Bob Saget was ‘unresponsive’ with ‘no pulse.’

The 911 call from the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes was obtained by Us Weekly after Bob Saget was discovered dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on Sunday, January 9.

The caller told dispatch over the phone, “We have an unresponsive guest in a room.”

“My officer says there is no pulse.”

“I’m not responding, I’m not breathing, and I have no pulse.”

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Twitter.

Robert Saget was identified as the victim and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, according to detectives.

According to a police report obtained by Us on Monday, January 10, Orange County Fire Rescue arrived first on the scene, followed by Deputy Adrian Gonzales.

“Upon my arrival, OCFR informed me that the male, later identified as Robert Saget, was declared deceased at 1618 hours,” according to the report.

“A Crime Scene Contamination Log was started and Crime Scene Tape was applied.

While checking the immediate area for signs of foul play, I activated my [body-worn camera].

It’s worth noting that there were none discovered.

Mr.’s belongings were neatly displayed in the room.

On the nightstand, the television stand, the closet, and the bathroom,” says Saget.

The Full House star was “found in a supine position in his bed,” according to the report, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm resting on the bed.

There were no signs of trauma.

Saget was supposed to check out of room (hashtag)962 on that date, but his family couldn’t reach him.”

The author of Dirty Daddy is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer.

When the Pennsylvania native failed to contact his family, the hotel’s security team was dispatched to investigate.

“After knocking several times and attempting to gain entry,” the report continued, “Jody Lee Harrison, a member of their security team… received no response.”

“Thank you, Mr.

When Harrison entered the room, he noticed that all of the lights were turned off.

He went ahead and did it.

