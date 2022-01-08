When the interviewer ignored Meghan Markle, she displayed ‘hostility’ and ‘extreme insecurity,’ according to a body language expert.

A body language expert believes Meghan Markle showed signs of being unhappy when the interviewer ignored her during a promotional interview for her show Suits.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, examined an interview Meghan gave on the show Suits before meeting Prince Harry.

Ruben Jay conducts an interview with Meghan in 2016 in the YouTube video titled “Meghan’s Hidden Insecurity Was Exposed in Rare Video.”

“Wait until you see her strange behavior with the interviewer,” Rosas said at the start of the video.

Meghan is answering a question when the interviewer “dares to look away from her,” prompting her to look behind her and ask, “Who are you looking for?”

“There’s no doubt Meghan’s reaction was odd,” Rosas said, and he backed up the conversation for a closer look.

“It irritates me that Meghan decided to cut off what she was saying… just to call him out on looking behind her back,” he said.

Rosas delved deeper into the situation.

“And this has serious ramifications for Meghan’s behavior and judgment,” the expert explained.

Meghan paused her response when she noticed the interviewer averting her gaze for a moment, which he thought was telling.

“Extreme insecurity” is defined as “when someone stops what they’re saying and turns around to see what’s going on behind them because the person they’re talking to broke eye contact for less than a second.”

“You’re not that invested in what you’re saying,” Rosas continued, “and when you lose track of the other person for even the tiniest amount of time, you have to turn around and compare yourself to whoever is behind you.”

Actors frequently carry this anxiety, according to the expert.

“However, despite how insecure an actor may feel, this type of behavior is not normal.

He said, “Like, at all.”

“It seems like he’s having a temper tantrum.”

Then he paused to watch Meghan’s body language after she called out the interviewer.

“Ruben is like looking over my shoulder to find somebody else,” she said to the camera, as she took his notecard and began reading it.

