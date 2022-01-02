When the interviewer ignored Meghan Markle, she showed “hostility” and “extreme insecurity,” according to a body language expert.

A body language expert believes Meghan Markle showed signs of being unhappy when the interviewer ignored her during a promotional interview for her show Suits.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, examined an interview Meghan gave on the show Suits before meeting Prince Harry.

“Meghan’s Hidden Insecurity Was Exposed in Rare Video,” a YouTube video from 2016 shows Ruben Jay conducting an interview with Meghan.

“Wait until you see her odd behavior with the interviewer,” Rosas said at the start of the video.

Meghan has an “outrageous reaction” when the interviewer “dares to look away from her,” according to the body language expert. Meghan is answering a question when Jay looks away from the conversation for a moment, prompting her to look behind her and ask, “Who are you looking for?”

“There’s no doubt Meghan’s reaction was odd,” Rosas said, and he backed up the conversation for a closer look.

“It irritates me that Meghan decided to cut off what she was saying… just to call him out on looking behind her back,” he said.

Rosas delved deeper into the situation.

“And this has serious ramifications for Meghan’s behavior and self-judgment,” the expert explained.

Meghan paused her response when she noticed the interviewer glancing away for a second, which he thought was telling.

“It’s extreme insecurity if someone stops what they’re saying and turns around to see what’s going on behind them because the person they’re talking to broke eye contact for less than a second,” he explained.

“You’re not that invested in what you’re saying,” Rosas continued, “and if you lose track of the other person for even a second, you have to turn around and compare yourself to whoever is behind you.”

Actors frequently carry this anxiety, according to the expert.

“However, despite how insecure an actor may feel, this type of behavior is not normal.

“Not at all,” he stated.

“It appears to be a tantrum.”

Then he replayed the moments after Meghan confronted the interviewer, observing her body language.

“Ruben is like looking over my shoulder to try to find somebody else,” she said to the camera, as she grabbed his notecard and began reading it.

“How insecure can…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.