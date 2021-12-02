When the abuse materials were shown to the jury, Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, left the courtroom.

Josh Duggar’s trial began at the end of November 2021, according to Duggar family fans.

Now, on December 1st,

The trial will continue until January 1, 2021.

According to reports, Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, joined him in court on Dec.

1 and is still by his side.

However, according to the reports, she left the courtroom before the prosecution presented the jury with the child sexual abuse evidence.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, has stood by his side throughout the allegations.

She continued to attend his court dates despite being nine months pregnant with their seventh child.

She recently gave birth to their seventh child, and despite the horrific allegations against him, she appears to still support Josh by attending his trial by his side.

Anna Duggar was first spotted at Josh Duggar’s trial, according to The Sun.

30th of the year 2021

She wore all black with a black mask and entered the courtroom hand-in-hand with her husband.

A reporter from The Sun was asked how she was doing by a count clerk upon entering the trial, according to a Reddit user who is also following the case closely.

Josh, on the other hand, appeared in high spirits as he entered the courtroom, shrugging and responding with, “Good.”

Despite the gravity of his crimes, he was said to be “laughing and joking” with the count clerk.

(hashtag)19KidsAndCounting alums Anna and Josh Duggar entered the courthouse holding hands as his child pornography trial began. https:t.cobQ6YumA6wI

While Anna Duggar was willing to sit through the majority of Josh Duggar’s trial, it appears she was not interested in learning more about the child sexual abuse material her husband allegedly downloaded or obtained.

Anna Duggar was reportedly absent from the courtroom when the abuse evidence was presented to the jury, according to The Sun.

The abuse video “made the jurors look ‘uncomfortable,'” according to the Sun reporter.

Detective Amber Kalmer of the Little Rock Police Department’s FBI Task Force on Internet Crimes Against Children testified in court and showed the court a portion of a child sexual abuse video file.

The file was downloaded from an IP address in Springdale, Arkansas, and is allegedly linked to Josh Duggar.

Anna should’ve stayed in the courtroom, according to many Duggar family fans on Reddit…

