When the Netflix show ‘Daredevil’ was canceled, the cast was not ‘OK.’

Netflix’s Daredevil was a huge success.

Fans were shocked and disappointed when the Marvel series was canceled, but they weren’t alone.

The cast was also disappointed when Netflix cancelled the show, according to Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin.

These days, Disney(plus) might be the place to go for Marvel shows.

Netflix, on the other hand, was once the home of great superhero shows.

Daredevil was the first in a series of films that would follow.

It was followed by five interconnected shows — Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist, and The Punisher — after it premiered in 2015.

Charlie Cox stars as lawyer-turned-superhero Matt Murdock, with Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Vincent D’Onofrio as the villain Wilson FiskKingpin, Elden Henson as Matt’s best friend Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.

Daredevil, along with Netflix’s other Marvel shows, was canceled after a thrilling third season.

When Marvel Television, the studio that produced all of the series, was phased out, the decision was made.

Daredevil’s third season ended with Matt Murdock’s story unfinished.

And, as D’Onofrio explained, the cast and crew were hoping for a fourth season to keep the show going.

As a result, many of them were disappointed when the show was cancelled.

“I don’t think any of us were in good shape,” the actor told Comicbook.com.

“I believe we were thinking, ‘OK, we had a hit show, and now it’s gone.'”

UoKmErZ2iD pic.twitter.com

However, D’Onofrio and his co-stars discovered that Disney was preparing to launch its streaming service, Disney(plus), shortly after the show was canceled.

He explained that the decision to cancel the show made sense to him.

The cast, on the other hand, couldn’t get their heads around the fact that their hit show would be canceled.

“When you’ve been in this business for a long time, like we have all been,” D’Onofrio recalled, “it kind of made sense business-wise.”

“What didn’t make sense to us was why we wouldn’t continue that show, or the concept of how it worked and how well it worked,” says the producer.

“I think we were disappointed conceptually,” he continued, “but I think we all understood what was going on and it was sort of unavoidable.”

“You learn to accept things in this business because you know it’s a business in the end, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

“What the people require…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.