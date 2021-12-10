When the Queen dies and Prince Charles becomes King, experts predict a ‘bump in the road’ for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It’s not something anyone wants to think about, but Queen Elizabeth II will pass away at some point in the future.

Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth as the new monarch of the United Kingdom when she dies.

While he will become king as soon as his mother passes away, Charles’ coronation will be delayed for a few months to allow time for mourning the previous monarch.

During Charles’ reign, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be a focus as the Duke of Cambridge prepares to be the next king, and this reality, according to an expert, may put his marriage to the test.

Since they started dating in the early 2000s, Prince William and Kate’s relationship has been a hot topic.

Their relationship has always appeared to be solid from the outside, despite two brief splits.

However, relationship expert Neil Wilkie believes that when William’s father takes the throne, things may not go smoothly.

“When Queen Elizabeth dies and Charles becomes king, the next bump in the road will be,” Wilkie told Express.

“At that point, William will have a better idea of how long it will be before he becomes king.”

Wilkie also discussed how Charles’ vision differs from William’s in terms of the changes he plans to make as the sovereign.

“There will be a change in the way the royalty governs the country,” Wilkie explained, “because Charles has different ideas than Queen Elizabeth.”

“It’ll be interesting to see if King Charles simply holds the fort for William, or if he tries to be the king he’s always wanted to be, potentially complicating William’s handover.”

Charles is “obviously very strongly environmentally focused,” according to the expert.

He’s clearly in contact with ministers who want to know what’s going on.

Wanting to influence government policy in a subtle way, which is very different from how Queen Elizabeth has run the royal family.

Will he do it? I believe William is more traditional than Charles in some ways.

I believe William will rule in his grandmother’s image rather than his father’s.”

How Charles governs, and whether or not this will have any impact on his son and daughter-in-law’s relationship…

