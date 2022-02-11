When the Shondaland Shows Reunite for the Next Crossover, a New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Trailer Drops More Clues About Owen

When the Shondaland Shows Return for the Next Crossover, a New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Trailer Drops More Clues About Owen

The wait is almost over for fans of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 alike.

Both Shondaland dramas will return in a few weeks for their winter premieres.

Now, ABC has released a new promo trailer for Station 19 Season 5 and Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 to tease what’s to come when the shows return for episode 9, aka the big crossover event that will reveal whether Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) dies.

So, here’s how the preview works.

Station 19 has control over Owen’s destiny.

Discover what happens next during the (hashtag)GreysxStation19 Winter Crossover Event on February 24. pic.twitter.comJXIGnmvkXI

This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fan theory about Nick Marsh and Meredith Grey will change how you watch Season 18

The first half of the next crossover episode is featured in the new Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 promo trailer.

The firefighters meet Natasha Ross, Seattle’s first female fire chief, as played by Merle Dandridge.

Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) notices that she seems to have a connection with Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe).

Meanwhile, Natasha summons the Station 19 crew to assist in the rescue of Owen, who was trapped inside a car that crashed over Leon’s Ridge in the season finale.

Ben Warren (Jason George) is also adamant about getting in touch with his pal.

Nonetheless, because Owen would have suffered a 100-foot drop, it’s unclear whether he’s alive or dead.

Sullivan then confirms that a civilian has “no pulse,” implying that someone has died.

However, it’s possible that it’s the driver who died in the winter finale and crashed the car.

Camilla Luddington Teases Jo and Link’s Next Steps on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and It’s ‘Messy’

The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial join the chaos as the new Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover teaser continues.

Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) appears to bring in the organ for Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk Hunt (Bardia Seiri), who got out of the car moments before it went over Leon’s Ridge.

Hayes is also seen with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey, and he casually mentions an accident.

Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), who was also able to get out of the car in time, tells Hayes that she heard the vehicle crash.

Hayes is also questioned about what occurred in the car, and the pediatric surgeon appears to be at fault.

After that, there’s Grey’s Anatomy…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Owen’s fate is in Station 19’s hands. On Feb 24, find out what happens next during the #GreysxStation19 Winter Crossover Event. pic.twitter.com/JXIGnmvkXI — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 10, 2022

Ok, now I’m crying all over again. What are your top moments of this season so far? Drop your rankings below! pic.twitter.com/XCtewWhNtT — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 10, 2022