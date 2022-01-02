When was Betty White’s last appearance on Saturday Night Live, and where can I watch it?

Betty White, the beloved comedian, died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021.

Saturday Night Live is re-airing the only episode the Golden Girls actress ever hosted in honor of her long-running career.

Betty White hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 8, 2010, after showrunner Lorne Michaels had invited her to join the cast onstage for years.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Michaels said, “After three rejections, I stopped asking.”

After a Facebook campaign to get Betty on the show was launched, she finally agreed to appear as a host.

Betty told EW at the time, “‘Thank them so much, I appreciate it, but no thank you.”

“People have had such an overdose of me that they no longer require my services!” she continued.

“And he told me, ‘You have to do it.’

I’ll divorce you if you don’t do it!”

Betty was “the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the afterparty,” according to Seth Meyers, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live.

“A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end,” he continued in a tribute to the late actress.

The Betty White-hosted Saturday Night Live episode will be re-aired on NBC on January 1, 2022.

The show will air at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8.30 p.m. PT, as usual.

SNL reruns can also be found on Hulu, Peacock, and the NBC website.

Betty’s hosting debut included appearances by Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph, among others.

Rapper Jay-Z was the musical guest when she was hosting.

Despite her death at 99, it was also announced on Saturday, January 1, 2022, that a film honoring Betty’s long life would still be shown in theaters on what would have been her 100th birthday.

On January 17, 2022, the film Betty White: 100 Years Young will be released in theaters.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to the New York Post.

We developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person and an accomplished entertainer over the many years we worked with her.

“We are grateful for the many years of joy she brought to all of us.

Betty always joked that she was the “luckiest broad on two feet” to have had such a long career.

And, to be honest, we were the fortunate ones to have had her for such a long time.

“We’ll go ahead with our plans to screen the film in January.”

17 in the hopes that our film will…

