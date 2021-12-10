When Will a New Episode of ‘Hawkeye’ Air on Disney(plus)? Episode 5 Air Date and Time

When Will a New Episode of ‘Hawkeye’ Air?

Marvel’s Hawkeye is down to its final two episodes, and the Disney(plus) show has a lot of questions to answer before it wraps up.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) parted ways in the fourth installment, which finally brought Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) into the picture.

In the remaining episodes, they’ll almost certainly find their way back to each other.

When will Hawkeye Episode 5 be released and at what time?

[Caution: This article contains Hawkeye Episode 4 spoilers.]

Hawkeye Episode 4 sets the stage for the show’s final episodes by gathering all of Clint’s foes in one location before the season ends.

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Yelena are two of the main characters, but there’s also a Big Bad at work, who viewers have yet to meet.

The identity of this person will most likely be revealed in the final two episodes, which will also determine whether Clint returns home for the holidays.

Before the holiday, he’ll most likely be in more danger.

Fortunately, Kate is unlikely to abandon him simply because he has requested it.

It’s unclear how the two will reconcile in Hawkeye Episode 5, but it’ll almost certainly happen before the finale.

Either that or the Disney(plus) show will give them some much-needed alone time before reuniting them.

Hopefully, the former is correct, if only because fans want to see more of their amusing dynamic.

When will Hawkeye’s fan-favorite couple make a comeback to television?

Hawkeye has always released episodes on Wednesdays, and episode 5 of the Disney(plus) show will be no exception.

Every Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., new installments of Disney(plus) arrive.

3:01 a.m. PST

EST Devoted fans have been waking up early to see how Clint and Kate fare, and doing so may be necessary to avoid spoilers with the upcoming big reveals in the next two weeks.

The overall schedule for the season, according to Decider, is as follows:

Hawkeye Episode 5 promises to raise the stakes — and possibly set up a few other Marvel projects in the process — with only two episodes left.

Apart from firmly establishing characters like Echo and Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,

