When will Being the Ricardos air, and how can I watch it?

The film BEING the Ricardos, based on the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, is highly anticipated.

The film has received 36 nominations from around the world, as well as three prestigious awards.

Being the Ricardos will have its official premiere on December 21, 2021, after a limited theatrical release in the first week of December 2021.

It will, however, be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Being the Ricardos is available to watch online or on Amazon’s Prime Video app for mobile devices.

Nicole Kidman portrays Lucille Ball, and Javier Bardem portrays Desi Arnaz in this highly anticipated film.

Vivian Vance is played by JK Simmons, Jess Oppenheimer is played by Tony Hale, and Madelyn Pugh is played by Alia Shawkat.

One of the film’s central plot points concerns a journalist named Walter Winchell, who claimed that Lucille Ball, one of Hollywood’s most well-known stars in the 1950s, was a communist who supported communist propaganda.

Despite the fact that the accusation was intended to derail her career, she was able to sail through the rumors leveled against her.

Desi and Lucy’s marital problems, as well as the gossip that surrounded their relationship, are also highlighted in the film.

Aaron Sorkin penned the screenplay as well as directed the film.