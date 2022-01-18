When will Cuphead be available on Netflix?

THE Cuphead Show, an animated series based on the popular game Cuphead by Studio MDHR, is set to premiere on Netflix.

The streaming service debuted the first full trailer for the series, as well as a gallery of images, demonstrating its commitment to the game’s animation style.

On Netflix on February 18, 2022, the new animated series will premiere.

Cuphead was first announced by the streaming service in July 2019 and was given a 10-episode order.

Due to time constraints, the series will be animated, but not as meticulously as the video game. Instead, hand-drawn characters and movement will be used.

Executive producers will be Chad and Jared Moldenhauer of StudioMDHR, as well as CJ Kettler of King Features Syndicate.

Supervising directors will be Clay Morrow and Adam Paloian, with Dave Wasson and Cosmo Segurson co-executive producing.

Studio MDHR’s Cuphead is a 2017 run-and-gun video game.

The rubber hose aesthetic of American animation’s golden period, as well as the subversive and surrealist aspects of works by Walt Disney Animation Studios and Fleischer Studios, influenced it.

Cuphead and his brother Mugman are controlled by one or two players, according to the game’s premise.

To repay the Devil, the player must fight their way through stages that culminate in boss battles.

The game’s graphic aesthetic, playability, soundtrack, and challenges were all praised; it was a critical and commercial success, garnering numerous awards and selling more than six million copies in only three years.

Tru Valentino, an actor and voice actor who has previously appeared in the animated series Fast and Furious: Spy Racers and Spidey and His Amazing Friends, stars as Cuphead.

Valentino and Nathan Fillion co-starred in the live-action crime drama The Rookie.

Mugman, Cuphead’s cautious and anxiety-prone sibling, will be voiced by Frank Todaro, who previously voiced Starscream in Transformers.

Grey DeLisle, who plays Princess Azula in Avatar: The Last Airbender, will play Ms.

Chalice is a female friend of the boys.

Luke Millington-Drake, Wayne Brady, and Joe Hanna round out the cast as The Devil, King Dice, and Elder Kettle, respectively.

