When will filming for Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ begin?

When will the third season of ‘Outer Banks’ begin filming?

The Outer Banks cast finally announced that Netflix had renewed the series for season 3 after about four months of anticipation.

Fans can’t wait to see what happens next after the action-packed second season, which featured plenty of cliffhangers and a mind-blowing finale twist.

And now that the show has been renewed, a new question has arisen in the minds of many viewers: when will Outer Banks Season 3 begin filming? Here’s what we know so far about the production schedule.

[Warning: This story contains minor Outer Banks Season 2 spoilers.]

Although Outer Banks is set on the North Carolina Outer Banks islands, it was never filmed there.

The show was never filmed in North Carolina at all, according to Netflix.

Instead, the cast traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to film the entire first season.

Co-showrunner Jonas Pate wanted to film the show in Wilmington, North Carolina, as previously reported. Wilmington is a popular location for many TV and film productions.

Netflix, however, objected to North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ legislation and chose to shoot in South Carolina instead.

Outer Banks changed things up a little for Season 2.

Many scenes were shot in South Carolina once more.

The cast, on the other hand, flew to Barbados to film the first few episodes, which were set in the Bahamas.

A (dollar)40 million mansion used as the Cameron family’s vacation home was one of the most notable filming locations in Barbados.

It’s unclear whether Outer Banks Season 3 will return to Charleston for full-time filming.

The Pogues were stranded on a deserted island at the end of Season 2, so the cast may need to travel to another tropical location for the early episodes.

THE POGUES HAVE BREAKING NEWS pic.twitter.comefe5GwUXyU

Outer Banks Season 3 has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix.

After the renewal, however, rumors circulated that filming would begin in early 2022.

What’s on Netflix reports that the Dec.

Netflix has scheduled Outer Banks Season 3 filming for February, according to the January 23 issue of Production Weekly.

The alleged production window begins in February and ends in March.

From July 16 to August 15,

19th, 2022

The schedule is subject to change, according to the report, especially in the event of a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Outer Banks Season 3 does not yet have a release date as of this writing.

Fans may not be able to see the show if it is extended until August…

