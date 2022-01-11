When Will Hippo Campus’s ‘LP3’ Be Released?

When Will Hippo Campus’s ‘LP3′ Be Available?

Hippo Campus will release their LP3 album in 2022, following up on “Ride or Die” with a North American and European tour to perform newly released songs.

Here’s what we know about this rock band, including when LP3 will be released and where fans can listen to new songs like “Boys” and “Semi Pro.”

Hundreds of Hippo Campus supporters are “ride or die.”

It was only natural that when this rock band released their third single from LP3, they chose the track “Ride or Die,” which debuted on Jan.

Just weeks before their full-length album, on November 11, 2022.

Frontman Jake Luppen said in a statement, “It’s one of my favorite songs on the record.”

“Everyone in the band can be heard doing their thing.”

This single arrives just weeks after the release of the band’s first two singles, “Boys” and “Semi Pro,” with the former garnering over 3 million Spotify plays.

Hippo Campus also shared some promotional content on social media, including photos of fans discovering one of 1,000 free limited-edition discs at record stores around the world.

After months of waiting, fans of the American rock band will finally get their hands on a new full-length album.

Hippo Campus’ new album, LP3, will be released on February 1st.

The upcoming album can be pre-saved on Spotify and pre-added on Apple Music.

“Semi Pro,” “Boys,” and “Ride or Die” are among the 10 new songs on the band’s third album.

On YouTube, there are already music videos for the singles that have already been released, with glimpses of the band members and album themes.

According to a press release, this will be Hippo Campus’ “most complete work yet,” depicting a “freshly-inked portrait excavating young adulthood and identity, and, more importantly, how that personal identity fits into a larger camaraderie.”

This year also marks the beginning of Hippo Campus’ European and North American tour, which begins in February.

1 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some tour dates have already sold out, but most venues still have tickets available.

Hippo Campus earned millions of monthly Spotify listeners over the course of several years of releasing music as a band, with songs like “Buttercup,” “Way It Goes,” and “Bad Dream Baby” gaining international acclaim.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden on April 24, the rock band will perform their recently released single.

