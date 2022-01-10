When will Kanye West’s Netflix documentary debut?

When will the Netflix documentary about Kanye West be released?

The new documentary by KANYE chronicles his life and early years.

Fans can expect top-notch content from this documentary, which was directed by the directors of his famous videos such as Jesus Walks and Through the Wire.

On February 16, 2022, Netflix will release jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a documentary about Kanye West.

The documentary’s directors are Coodie and Chike, and it has been described as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event.”

Fans are excited for this documentary because they believe the filmmakers, who are responsible for many of Kanye’s music videos, including Jesus Walks, will deliver excellent content.

jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Kanye’s documentary, covers the entirety of his career.

Kanye West and Rhymefest are shown in a studio debating whether the future presidential nominee was a genius in 2002 in the newly released trailer.

In addition, the trailer shows Kanye West in the studio with well-known artists such as Pharell, Jay-Z, and Kid Cudi.

“Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film, and we’re honored that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” said Time Studios president Ian Orefice, who is also the producer of this documentary.

The argument between Kanye and Rhymefest was the video’s main attraction.

“God, I feel like he disrespected me,” Kanye began.

“Well, who are you to call yourself a genius?” Rhymefest retorted.

Kanye then gives a brief smile while looking at the camera.

Kanye yells in the recording studio and creates his own beats, which is then heard in the background.

