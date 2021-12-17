When will Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second child be born?

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second child’s due date is unknown.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have confirmed that they are expecting their second child together.

Lyla Maria, the couple’s 16-month-old daughter, is the couple’s first child. They married in June 2019.

Pratt has a 9-year-old son named Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

People exclusively revealed that the author, 32, and Marvel actor, 42, are expecting their second child next year.

According to People, “multiple sources” have confirmed that the couple is expecting again.

The gender of the baby has yet to be determined, and the couple has yet to make the news public.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, an American journalist and author.

Schwarzenegger’s first book, Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back, was written two years before she graduated from the University of Southern California in 2012.

She wrote I Just Graduated… while unsure of her next steps.

In 2014, Now What?, a survival guide for recent college graduates, was published.

She’s also the author of the children’s book Maverick and Me, as well as the inspirational essay collection The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable.

Chwаrzеnеggеr’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)4 million as of December 2021.

She learned the majority of it from a book he wrote and kept.

He inherited wealth from his father, making her one of Hollywood’s wealthiest children.

Her and Pratt’s combined net worth is estimated to be (dollar)43 million.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.