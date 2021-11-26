When will Netflix release the fifth season of Selling Sunset?

What is the Netflix release date for Selling Sunset season 5?

On November 24, 2021, Netflix released Season 4 of the popular reality show Selling Sunset.

The series has already been renewed for a fifth season, which is fantastic news for fans.

What we know so far is as follows.

Season 5 is already in the works, so fans of the show won’t have to wait long.

A release date has not been set, but it is expected to arrive in early 2022, according to Digital Spy.

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for the fifth season.

All of the current cast members are expected to return for the fifth season, including Christine Quinn, whose job status was called into question in the fourth season finale.

She is still employed by The Oppenheim Group, according to The Sun.

According to the trailer for the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, boss Jason Oppenheim fired her and replaced her with her nemesis Emma Hernan.

The new season will also feature the first look at Chrishell Stause’s relationship with broker and co-star Jason Oppenheimer, 44.

The couple’s relationship was made public when Chrishell shared a photo of herself in the sun in Capri, Italy with Jason, his twin brother Brett, Mary Fitzgerald, and her husband, Romain Bonnet, with her over two million Instagram followers.

“The JLo effect,” she wrote as a caption.

The group will also travel to Greece this season to meet up with Heather Rae-Young and Amanza Smith.

Maya Vander’s third child is expected to be born in season five, after it was announced in season four that she was pregnant.

Those hoping to see Heather and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa will be disappointed.

In October 2021, the couple married at Santa Barbara’s Paradise Springs winery.

For the Discovery(plus) special Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do, they filmed the events leading up to their wedding day.

