When Will New Episodes of ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Be Released? Episode 9 Release Date and Time

The Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer Season 2 has just begun, heralding the arrival of a brand-new mission for Tanjiro and his companions.

Tengen Uzui’s wives have gone missing in Yoshiwara, according to the anime.

Naturally, there’s a powerful demon involved, and the group may have to get creative in infiltrating its hunting grounds.

What fans can expect from the Entertainment District Arc will be revealed in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 9.

When is it scheduled to be released?

[Spoilers for Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8 are included in this article.]

Although last week’s episode began the Entertainment District Arc, it spent the majority of its time dealing with the consequences of the Mugen Train.

Following the tragic death of the Flame Hashira, Tanjiro pays a visit to Kyojuro Rengoku’s family to offer his condolences.

Tengen Uzui is reintroduced at the end of episode 8, and Tanjiro’s next adventure begins.

However, it only provides a cursory overview of the events in Yoshiwara.

Tengen and the younger members of the Corps investigate the disappearances in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 9.

Those who have read the manga know that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu will go undercover in order to accomplish this.

When can fans expect to see them fully immerse themselves in this new mission?

With the premiere of (hashtag)DemonSlayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation on December 5th, get ready for a new mission within the Yoshiwara District! pic.twitter.comWIhQJsQBE7

Season 2 of Demon Slayer is sticking to its Sunday release schedule, with episode 9 premiering on December 1st around the world.

The new episode will be available to watch in the United States on Crunchyroll and Funimation after it airs in Japan.

Crunchyroll reports that new episodes will be available on its platform at 7:45 a.m.

10:45 a.m. PST, or Pacific Standard Time.

EST, giving fans plenty of time to get new content before the weekend begins.

What can they expect from the next episode of the anime?

