When Will New Episodes of ‘Peacemaker’ Air?

When Will New Episodes of ‘Peacemaker’ Be Released? Episode 5 Release Date and Time

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, introduced a slew of new characters to the DC Extended Universe, and fans are getting a closer look at a few of them in Peacemaker.

The fourth episode of HBO’s Max gave viewers more insight into John Cena’s DC character, and it ended with a surprising reveal.

Fans will undoubtedly be clamoring for Peacemaker Episode 5 — so, when can we expect the next installment?

[Warning: This article contains Peacemaker Episode 4 spoilers.]

How old is John Cena, the star of “Peacemaker” and “The Suicide Squad”?

The fourth episode of Peacemaker, titled “The Choad Less Traveled,” delves deeper into the title character’s tumultuous relationship with his father.

Christopher Smith, played by John Cena, carries more baggage than he admits.

And the enmity between Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) and him extends beyond his criminal past.

Christopher’s brother, it appears, had a mishap when he was younger, for which he has accepted responsibility.

Peacemaker isn’t the only character whose backstory was fleshed out in the most recent episode of the DC show.

Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) is revealed to be one of the Butterflies they’ve been hunting in the final episode.

That’ll undoubtedly throw the group’s plans into disarray — not that any of them are aware of Murn’s true identity just yet.

Viewers are naturally curious as to how long Murn has been tainted and what his plan is.

The release date for Peacemaker Episode 5 can’t come soon enough, as you can imagine.

Fans of the DC show are eager to dive into episode 5 after the shocking ending of Peacemaker Episode 4.

They won’t have to wait long, fortunately.

Every Thursday at 12 a.m., new episodes of the series premiere on HBO Max.

PST

These are the dates for new installments on the platform, according to Decider:

DC’s Peacemaker enters the second half of its first season after episode 4.

If the Clemson Murn reveal is any indication, the series will continue to heat up.

When Peacemaker Episode 5 hits the streaming service, what can fans expect?

I can bring you peace as well as life lessons; you’re welcome for both. pic.twitter.comi3H0Pa6iy0

Peacemaker Episode 5 is titled “Monkey Dory” according to IMDb, which doesn’t tell us much about what’s going on…

