When Will New Episodes of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Be Available on Disney(plus)? Episode 5 Release Date and Time

In its most recent episode, The Book of Boba Fett brought Star Wars fans up to date on the events of The Mandalorian, exploring how Temuera Morrison’s title character came to work with Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand.

It also moved Boba Fett closer to securing his throne, though he’ll have to defeat the Pyke Syndicate first.

So, when does The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 come out?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett.]

The relationship between Boba Fett and Fennec Shand is a central theme in The Book of Boba Fett, and the most recent episode delves into its origins.

Fennec’s encounter with Toro Calican (Jake Cannavale) in The Mandalorian is depicted in “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm.”

It also features her and Boba embarking on their first mission together.

The Disney(plus) series fills in a few gaps from The Mandalorian thanks to another Bacta Tank flashback.

We learn why Fennec chose to travel with Boba and why they’re pursuing Tatooine.

Of course, episode 4 isn’t just a rehash of the previous episodes.

The Pyke Syndicate and the duo will clash as a result.

Boba Fett meets with the crime leaders of Mos Espa at the end of Chapter 4 in an attempt to persuade them to side with him before his battle with the Pykes.

He persuades the group to stand by while he goes to war, with the help of a newly recruited Black Krrsantan and his rage.

Given how many people have tried to block his path, it’s a step in the right direction.

Boba Fett appears to be making a move against his adversaries in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5.

When can Disney(plus) subscribers expect to see it?

Boba Fett owns everything.

Only on @DisneyPlus can you watch new episodes of (hashtag)TheBookOfBobaFett on Wednesdays. pic.twitter.com2XegHbe7v8

The Book of Boba Fett is about to get even more thrilling in episode 5, with things between Boba Fett and the Pyke Syndicate heating up — and the Bacta Tank flashbacks likely coming to an end.

When will the next chapter be released, though?

Every Wednesday at 12 a.m., new Star Wars episodes premiere on Disney(plus).

These are the release dates for all of the games, according to CNET…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.