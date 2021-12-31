When Will New Episodes of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Be Available on Disney(plus)?

While new episodes of The Mandalorian may take some time to arrive on Disney(plus), Star Wars fans can enjoy The Book of Boba Fett in the meantime.

The show got off to a slow start, but fans are excited to see where Temuera Morrison’s beloved bounty hunter ends up.

When will The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 be released and at what time?

Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter sits on Jabba the Hutt’s throne in Tattooine at the start of The Book of Boba Fett.

However, the first episode suggests that his takeover will not be as straightforward as fans might have hoped.

Boba, in particular, will have to strike a balance between the type of ruler he wants to be and the type required to keep his subjects in line.

Boba Fett establishes himself as an anti-torture figure in the premiere, which is a stark contrast to the type of leader Jabba was.

He also refuses to parade around like royalty, as his former boss did.

Unfortunately, that is viewed as a sign of weakness by the very people he seeks to rule over.

Throughout the episode, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) warns him about this, and his hesitations to act like Jabba lead to them being attacked near the end.

The Disney(plus) show appears to be grappling with what Boba needs to do to keep his throne, and episode 2 may shed more light on the series’ overarching plot.

This is just the start.

@DisneyPlus is currently streaming Chapter One of (hashtag)TheBookOfBobaFett. pic.twitter.comCWLVOk0HCt

Despite the fact that The Book of Boba Fett starts slowly, many fans are eager to see what happens next for the title character and Fennec Shand.

So, when will The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 be available for purchase?

Every Wednesday, Disney(plus) will air a new episode of the Star Wars series.

It will adhere to the streamer’s 3 a.m. schedule.

EST release time, effectively replacing Marvel’s recent releases.

The following are the Star Wars show’s release dates, as reported by CNET:

This will most likely direct subscribers to the platform’s next Marvel or Star Wars series.

Boba Fett’s show has been kept under wraps by Lucasfilm and Disney(plus).

So, what can fans look forward to when The…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.