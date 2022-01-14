When Will New ‘Peacemaker’ Episodes Become Available on HBO Max?

Peacemaker has premiered on HBO Max, and the DC show is already generating buzz online.

Following James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, fans are curious to see what happens to John Cena’s character next.

The first three episodes laid the groundwork for another high-stakes mission, but when will Peacemaker Episode 4 be released?

[Warning: This article contains minor Peacemaker Episode 3 spoilers.]

Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max in January with the first three installments.

They give several of the DC characters introduced in The Suicide Squad a new mission.

Not only is John Cena’s Christopher Smith back, but so are Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee).

They’ve put together a team under the direction of Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) — one Peacemaker needs to join to stay out of prison.

Butterflies are the group’s main focus.

And, despite the fact that these beings are at the heart of Peacemaker’s latest mission, viewers only get a glimpse of them in the first few episodes.

Peacemaker Episode 3 clarifies things, so episode 4 could expand on what they are and where they came from.

We do know, however, that Butterflies live on human bodies.

Of course, the insects in their heads and their odd behavior indicate that they aren’t quite human.

After having a close encounter with the Butterflies in episode 3, Peacemaker and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) should learn more about them in episode 4.

When can fans look forward to it?

Every Thursday, new episodes of Peacemaker will be released on HBO Max, with a total of eight episodes in season one.

At 12 a.m., each installment will be released on the platform.

3 a.m. PT

ET

Here’s the complete schedule for DC’s Peacemaker, which is expected to wrap up in mid-February, courtesy of Decider:

It’s unclear whether the DC series will lead to a sequel or film, but James Gunn told Screen Rant that he’s excited to work with these actors again.

More DC has also been hinted at by him.

