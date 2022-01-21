When will ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 be released?

When will the second half of ‘Ozark’ Season 4 air?

Ozark will premiere the first half of its fourth and final season on Friday, Jan. 15, bringing the series closer to its conclusion.

According to reports, the season will feature 14 episodes split into two halves.

Here’s when the second half of Ozark Season 4 will premiere, as well as other show details.

Ozark is a crime drama series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney that was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams.

It follows Marty and Wendy Byrde, a Chicago couple, as they relocate their family to the Missouri Ozarks after Marty is enlisted to help a Mexican drug cartel launder money.

By the third season of Ozark, the Byrdes had finally found their footing and were getting the hang of things.

However, their competing interests threaten to destabilize everything.

“You’ll learn what they want their endgame to be in ‘Ozark’ Season 4,” showrunner Chris Mundy said of the Byrdes.

“And they’ll have to reckon with it… If they’re trying to [find]an out, they’ll have to figure out if that’s what they want.”

And, if that’s the case, what version are they looking for?”

Everyone but one character in the fourth season of Ozark is going to die, according to this theory.

Ozark is always so entertaining that many fans (including us) binge watch it all at once.

The good news is that Ozark Season 4’s second half is already finished and ready to air.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ozark Season 4 Part 2 is expected to hit theaters later in 2022, but an exact release date has yet to be determined.

In any case, Bateman teased that the wait will be worthwhile.

“An extra-large season means extra-large problems for the Byrdes.

In a statement to E! News, he said, “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

While Bateman did not reveal any details, he hinted at a “great” conclusion to the popular series.

He told IndieWire, “I know where everything is going to end.”

“I didn’t really hammer [showrunner Chris Mundy]on the particulars leading up to it.”

But I was more interested in the big question he has the chance to answer: Will they get away with it, or will they have to pay a bill? What message does he want to send to the audience about the ramifications…

