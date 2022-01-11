When Will Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Children Next Appear in Public?

When Will Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Children Appear in Public Next?

In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton married, and they now have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Cambridge children have grown up before our eyes, and it’s a joy to see them out and about with their parents.

However, because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the royals have been making fewer appearances and attending fewer in-person events, many fans are wondering when we’ll see the royal kids again.

On the red carpet for a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre, the Cambridges’ youngest child, Prince Louis, was one of the last times royal fans saw him.

November 11th, 2020.

On June 21, 2021, however, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their father for a half marathon at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate.

The following month, George was seen with both of his parents at Wembley Stadium for the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship.

I’m thrilled to share a new photo of the family that will appear on this year’s Christmas card pic.twitter.comaHFIhSfVXx

Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, is the event where fans can expect to see all three Cambridge children together, according to the Express.

Thousands of people line the streets in front of the monarch’s Buckingham Palace residence, and several members of the royal family sit on the famous balcony to watch the festivities.

However, in this day and age of COVID, a low-key celebration was held at Windsor Castle instead of London in the last two years to avoid large crowds.

The event will be held again in 2022 to commemorate the Queen’s historic platinum jubilee.

Trooping the Color is usually held on the second Saturday in June, but it will be held on Thursday, June 2.

The parade will feature more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians.

Will and Kate’s children are expected to join the rest of the family on the balcony, as long as COVID doesn’t ruin the surprise.

Since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals, George, Charlotte, and Louis’ uncle, Prince Harry, has visited the UK twice.

The first time was for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and the second was for the unveiling of his late mother, Princess Diana’s statue.

Meghan hasn’t done so…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.