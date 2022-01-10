When will Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premiere, and who will star in it?

For the new E! series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, celebrity offspring spent 30 days on a working ranch in Colorado.

Here’s what we know about the show so far.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, a new E! reality series, premieres back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

The show will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with a second episode airing at 10 p.m. ET after the first.

Kevin Lee, Justin Berfield, Jason Felts, Joe Simpson, and Angela Rae Berg serve as executive producers on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which is produced by Fremantle.

Relatively Famous will follow celebrity offspring as they are sent to work on a ranch, similar to Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton’s early 2000s show The Simple Life.

Hana is the daughter of rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

The 27-year-old also considers herself a musician and performer.

Hana “will always stand up for herself, no matter the cost,” according to her character description.

Austin Gunn is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, who is also a wrestler.

Austin is a member of the “Gunn Club,” along with his father and brother Colten, and is signed to All Elite Wrestling at the age of 27.

Taylor Hasselhoff is a luxury real estate agent and is the daughter of David Hasselhoff.

She is 31 years old and has over 60.7K Instagram followers.

Martin Lawrence, an actor and comedian, is the mother of Jasmin.

Emmitt Smith, an NFL Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion, is her stepfather.

The 25-year-old is the oldest of seven children and a aspiring actor.

Shaquille O’Neal Jr., the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is a model and DJ.

Myles, who is 24 years old, has previously appeared on reality television in The Hills: New Beginnings, Basketball Wives, Shaq Life, and Shaunie’s Home Court, playing himself.

Ray Parker Jr., a Grammy Award-winning musician and actor, is Redmond’s father.

According to his cast description, Redmond is a “serial entrepreneur” with over 13.7K Instagram followers.

Harry James, the son of Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, is a prop master based in Los Angeles.

He is also the son of model Pietra Dawn Cherniak, who is 27.

Ebie is a Los Angeles-based musician on the rise.

Eazy-E, a hip-hop legend, is her father.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old has more than 125K followers.

Ranch Rules, a reality show set in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, sends eight celebrity offspring to a working ranch.

“Known for their celebrity parents, the cast is ditching designer labels in favor of chaps and cowboy boots as they set out to prove that they are more than just their famous parents…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.