When Will ‘Scream’ 2022 Be Available on Netflix?

When Does ‘Scream’ 2022 Come Out?

The Scream franchise, like Ghostface, is a force to be reckoned with.

With the appropriately titled Scream, the iconic horror film series — which began in 1996 — returns after more than 25 years.

After its debut weekend, the 2022 edition has already become a box office success, leaving many fans with one question about the horror smash.

When can fans watch Scream 2022 from the comfort of their own homes?

The Scream franchise was created by director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson, as long-time fans know.

Scream 2022 is the first film made since Wes Craven’s death in 2015.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the horror comedy Ready or Not in 2019, are in charge this time.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett signed on for the film after nearly a decade had passed.

Scream 4, Craven’s fourth film, was not as well received as his predecessors, so a fifth film wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

Original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette were persuaded to return due to the new filmmaking duo’s focus on ensuring that “Scream 5” honored Craven’s legacy.

Ghostface was on his way back in an instant.

With just one simple decision, Drew Barrymore made “Scream” an instant classic.

Scream 2022 grossed (dollar)30.6 million in its first weekend in theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.

A month after its release, that was enough to knock Spider-Man: No Way Home from the top spot.

However, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still raging, some moviegoers have been wondering when the new Scream film will be released in the United States.

While no official release date has been announced, Newsweek speculated on when Scream might be available on Netflix.

The film was distributed by Paramount Pictures, which also announced that all future releases will be available on its own streaming service, Paramount(plus).

To that end, Scream will most likely follow in the footsteps of another Paramount horror sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, and arrive 45 days after its theatrical release on Paramount(plus): February 28, 2022.

For the time being, you can watch all four previous Scream films online.

They are on different platforms, however, because they predate Paramount’s deal.

Scream 3 is currently on Peacock, while the first two films are on Peacock.

