When will Season 33 of ‘The Amazing Race’ premiere, who will appear on it, and how can I watch it?

When will Season 33 of ‘The Amazing Race’ air, who will appear on it, and how can I watch it?

A few weeks after Survivor Season 41 ended, a new CBS reality competition will take its place.

Season 33 of The Amazing Race begins with a new cast and a journey unlike any other season before it.

And we’ve got all the information you need to get ready for the upcoming race around the world.

Season 33 of The Amazing Race will premiere in January.

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ET airs a special two-hour episode on CBS.

As the show celebrates its 20th anniversary, Phil Keoghan returns to host the new episodes.

The first few minutes of the premiere were exclusively released by Variety, in which Keoghan explained the unique circumstances that the show faced during season 33.

“It’s great to be back,” said the host.

“We understand how much you’ve missed The Amazing Race, and believe me, we’ve missed putting it together for you as well.

The third leg of tonight’s episode was shot before the [coronavirus]COVID-19 outbreak, which forced us to halt production at the end of the third leg.

I’m thrilled to report that we finished filming this season after a long hiatus, and the world is once again waiting for you.”

The Amazing Race Season 33’s first three legs were shot in February.

The year will be 2020.

Following that, production ceased and did not resume until September.

The year will be 2021.

In October, they wrapped shooting.

The film will be released in 2021, just in time for a January premiere.

The year is 2022.

The Amazing Race Season 33 features 11 teams, totaling 22 contestants.

Two teams were eliminated prior to the production halt, and two more teams were unable to rejoin the competition once it resumed.

After the third leg, there will be seven pairs remaining.

The following groups make up the groups:

Mike and Mo, two New York singing cops, are eager to be themselves and ready to compete.

New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 33 will be available to stream on Paramount(plus) the day after they air on network television.

Subscribers can also watch live episodes of the new season on Paramount(plus) at the same time as they are broadcast on CBS.

Alternatively, beginning in January, fans can watch episodes of The Amazing Race Season 33 live on CBS.

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

