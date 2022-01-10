When Will Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ Be Streamed?

When will Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ be available to stream?

Season 4 of Yellowstone has officially ended, with the finale attracting a record-breaking audience.

Now that the season is over, fans are wondering when they’ll be able to watch those ten episodes again.

When will the fourth season of Yellowstone be available to stream, and where can fans find it?

On January 2, the final episode of Yellowstone’s fourth season drew a cable drama record number of viewers.

Yellowstone drew a total of 9.3 million viewers via the Paramount Network.

With the addition of the CMT simulcast, the total number of viewers reaches 10.3 million.

These are higher figures than most network dramas on broadcast television.

That isn’t even taking into account the delayed views from DVR and streaming.

According to the data, over 11 million people watched the Yellowstone season 4 finale the week it aired.

And the figure continues to rise.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see the Yellowstone audience grow even as we near the end of our fourth season.”

“This expansion is a true testament to Taylor [Sheridan’s] original voices and universe,” David C Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in a statement.

Despite mixed reviews from fans, the most recent season of Yellowstone was the most popular show in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics across Broadcast, Cable, and Premium channels.

Yellowstone was also the “number one most social cable drama” in season 4, with the season finale generating a lot of buzz on social media.

Since The Walking Dead’s season 3 premiere, the season 4 finale was the most-watched telecast on cable.

In addition, compared to the season 3 Yellowstone finale, the episode saw a whopping 81 percent increase in total viewership.

Fans with a Hulu(plus)Live TV account could watch the season 4 episodes on the streamer after they aired, in addition to watching them on the Paramount Network and CMT on Sunday nights.

Where can fans rewatch the episodes now that Yellowstone season 4 is over?

Unlike the rest of Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding Yellowstone-verse, which is slowly engulfing the new CBSViacom streamer Paramount(plus), Yellowstone is part of a deal struck before CBS All Access became Paramount(plus) in early 2021.

Prior to Sheridan’s massive (dollar)200 million deal with CBSViacom, Paramount struck a deal with NBC streamer Peacock to make Peacock the streaming home of Yellowstone.

