When Will ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 Be Released?

When Will ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 Be Released?

Fans are more excited than ever for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse after Sony released footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

To add to the anticipation, Sony announced alongside the first look at Part One that Part Two is currently in development.

When the title of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel was revealed, fans immediately focused on the “Part One” portion of the title.

Because if a film’s title includes the word “Part One,” it’s assumed that there will be a sequel.

“Miles’ story is an epic,” Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

We wrote what we thought the story should be, and to our surprise, it turned out to be two films rather than one.

We’re currently working on them both.

The second installment will be released in 2023.

In 2024, we’ll go back to sleep.”

With the first film’s success, it’s no surprise that a third is in the works before the second is even released.

And, thankfully, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) won’t be out for long.

According to Lord and Miller, the second sequel will be released only a year after the first, which will premiere on Oct.

7th, 2022

We need to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) first before we can begin theorizing about Part Two.

Fans are in for a treat if the first look is any indication of the sequel’s ambition.

Miles is seen in bed, listening to Post Malone’s “Sunflower” and, of course, Swae Lee.

Gwen appears from another dimension and persuades Miles to flee.

Miles then travels between dimensions, where he is attacked by Spider-Man 2099.

As they travel from universe to universe, they fight each other.

In the sequel, Lord and Miller talk about how they created multiple universes.

“Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others,” they told Entertainment Weekly.

They all appear to be the work of a different artist.”

Only three Spider-People have been confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) as of this writing.

