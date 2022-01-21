When will Squid Games season 2 be released?

When will the sequel to Squid Games be released?

Within days of its debut on the streaming service, NETFLIX’S Squid Game became wildly popular.

The internet is speculating on whether or not a second season of Squid Game will be produced and when it will be released.

Squid Game director, creator, and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that a second season is in the works following the success of season one.

During an interview with the Associated Press on November 9, 2021, Dong-hyuk revealed the news.

He told the media outlet, “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season.”

“It’s almost as if you’re forcing us to make a decision, but I can assure you that there will be a second season.”

The new season is currently “in the planning stages,” and a release date has yet to be determined.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, confirmed that season two will be released in January 2022.

“Absolutely the ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun,” Sarandos said when asked if there would be a second season.

O Yeong-su, the show’s star, recently won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor.

O Yeong-su is the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

In preparation for the new season, fans can watch all of season 1 on Netflix exclusively.

The Netflix hit series premiered on September 17, 2021, and in just ten days, it had surpassed the top spot in 90 countries.

Within days, the K-drama surpassed Bridgerton to become Netflix’s most popular non-English show.

The show was shot in Daejeon, South Korea, which is about an hour from Seoul.

If you’ve recently accessed Netflix’s streaming service, you’ve probably noticed Squid Games listed as the top show in the United States.

As a result of the series, the internet has taken to social media to express their opinions and theories.

“Squid Game hooked me,” one Twitter user said.

“Episode 6 of Squid Game had me bawling my eyes out on a friday night, wishing I could speak to the writer so i could ask him WHY,” one person wrote.

“It’s about time I watch squid games,” a third said, “everyone’s still talking about it.”

Following the announcement of the second season, fans took to social media to express their delight.

“WE WON,” said a number of users, while others expressed their “excitement.”

Despite the excitement, many fans pointed out that the news appears to have been “forced” by Netflix, given Dong-hyuk’s previous statements that the story was finished.

