When will the 16th season of Sister Wives premiere?

When will Season 16 of Sister Wives premiere?

Kody Brown, his four wives, and their combined 18 children are the subjects of one of America’s most popular reality television shows, SISTER WIVES.

The show first aired in 2010 and is currently in its 16th season, which will air on November 21, 2021.

The four women have been defying Kody’s household rules this season, prompting Janelle to clash with him in the episode that aired on January 2.

For the Christmas holiday, Kody implemented strict Covid-19 rules, according to Janelle, and stated that her sons, Garrison and Gabriel, should be able to live their lives normally.

Her sons are currently living with her, and Kody advised them to move out if they wanted to have social lives during the pandemic.

“I’m making all the sacrifices,” Kody responded, “and I’m simply asking everyone else to meet that level of sacrifice so that the family can exist.”

“I’m masking,” Janelle said when Robyn expressed concern about Janelle and Kody’s strained relationship.

I’m (doing) pretty much everything that Kody requires.

“But the extra few steps were like, ‘Whoa, that’s taking away too many of my options.'”

This follows Christine’s announcement that she would not be spending Thanksgiving at home, and Janelle’s announcement that she would not be spending Thanksgiving at home either.

Janelle refused to tell her adult children how to live or to forbid them from having a social life, but Kody asked her to keep the “big picture” in mind.

Janelle simply said, “You know, f**k off,” as she walked away.

Sister Wives, like all good reality TV shows, had a lot of drama last season.

Christine Brown, 49, reached a breaking point with her family during the show’s finale when she announced she was returning to Utah.

“I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” she admitted to her fellow sister wife Meri Brown after breaking down in tears, later adding, “I don’t want to.”

“It isn’t enough.”

On a more positive note, Kody was seen taking his youngest son, Solomon, to the landfill to bond with him.

Christine returned for season 16 of Sister Wives despite publicly addressing her relationship, saying in the first episode that she didn’t want to make any “drastic decisions” about her marriage.

Christine’s sister-wife, Meri, advised her not to give up on her marriage to Kody so quickly.

“You didn’t put 30 years — 25, 28, wherever you are now — into this to walk away,” Meri said.

Christine returned to Utah at the end of season 15 and spoke openly about her new life, saying that she had been thinking about it for “a long time…

