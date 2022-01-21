When will the Chinese New Year be in 2022?

When is the Chinese New Year in the year 2022?

A NEW HOLIDAY, Chinese New Year 2022, is quickly approaching.

This long-standing holiday is a time to rejoice in good fortune and spend time with loved ones.

The Chinese New Year will fall on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, this year.

The terms Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are frequently interchanged, and when used correctly, they usually refer to the same holiday.

The Chinese New Year is not a single day, as it is in most other countries.

Although the Chinese New Year lasts for 16 days, only the first seven are considered public holidays.

The national holiday will be observed from January 31 to February 6, 2022.

Each year, a different animal from the Chinese zodiac is chosen as the year’s designated animal.

The year of the tiger is officially in 2022, while the year of the ox was in 2021.

Tigers are the Chinese zodiac’s third animal and are thought to represent courage.

The tiger believed it was first in the zodiac, according to the Chinese New Year website.

“According to legend, Tiger believed that no one could match its speed and vigor in the celestial race that would determine the zodiac sign order.

“However, when Tiger climbed out of the river thinking it was first, it was told that Rat had won first place for cunning and Ox had won second place for diligence.

“As a result, the king of the jungle had to settle for third place,” according to the website.

There are three celebration periods for the Chinese New Year.

There’s the Lantern Festival, the Spring Festival, and the Little Year.

The Lantern Festival preparations begin on February 12, 2022, and the Lantern Festival takes place on February 15, 2022.

When visiting loved ones for the Chinese New Year holiday, it is a centuries-old tradition to wear your most recent clothes.

According to the Chinese New Year website, “everyone would show off their new clothing as they visited friends on New Year’s Day during the Song Dynasty (960–1279 AD).”

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.