When will the Game of Thrones prequel air?

When will the Game of Thrones prequel be released?

Fans will be able to see their favorite book come to life once more, more than two years after the Game of Thrones series finale.

On his website, George RR Martin stated that the new HBO prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is Martin approved.

In 2022, HBO will premiere a prequel to Game of Thrones that will take place 300 years before the events of the series.

The exact release date has yet to be announced.

According to E! News, production on House of the Dragon started in April 2021.

The ancestors of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, will be the focus of the prequel.

HBO ordered 10 episodes of the new show soon after the eight-season series ended, according to E! News.

Martin expressed his excitement for the new show House of the Dragon on his website.

“For what it’s worth, I’m looking forward to House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself,” he wrote on his website.

“OK, I’m not exactly objective.

And I’m familiar with a lot of what you’ll see.

(The book was written by me, um.)”

Many fans may be curious as to whether or not some of their favorite characters will appear in the prequel to the show.

E! News has revealed the names of some of the characters who will be featured in upcoming episodes.

Matt Smith, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Sonoya Mizuno, Theo Nate, Savannah Steyn, and Steve Toussaint are among the cast members of House of the Dragon.

“Only a few of the actors will be familiar to most viewers,” Martin wrote.

“However, I believe you will be smitten by many of them.”

(Only to have your heart broken later when… but that would be revealing.)”

On his blog, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series revealed that he had seen a rough cut of the prequel and enjoyed it.

“Mum’s the word right now, don’t tell anyone… I saw a rough cut of the first episode.”

And I adored it.

It’s dark, powerful, and visceral, which is exactly how I like my epic fantasy.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.