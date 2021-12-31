When will Hulu have ‘The Golden Palace,’ a spinoff of ‘The Golden Girls?’

When Can I Watch ‘The Golden Palace,’ a Spinoff of ‘The Golden Girls,’ on Hulu?

In pop culture, The Golden Girls have a long history.

It’s no surprise that a spinoff starring the majority of the main characters was created.

Learn more about it, including when it will be available on Hulu.

From 1985 to 1992, Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) shared a home in Miami.

On television, a spinoff called The Golden Palace attempted to maintain the magic.

The show followed Rose, Blanche, and Sophia because Arthur wanted to move on to new roles.

They buy a hotel and try to run it as a group, but the hotel is understaffed, so they’re left to run it almost entirely on their own.

The comedy only lasted one season between 1992 and 1993.

It did manage to bring Arthur back for a reunion in one episode.

Three plot holes in ‘The Golden Girls’ continue to perplex fans.

In the near future, Hulu users will be able to watch the show.

The Golden Palace will be available in January.

The number, according to the New York Post, is ten.

White’s 100th birthday is coming up in January.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Party will be held as part of the festivities.

The film will include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, and others.

In theaters in January, the film will be released.

Just before the birthday, White gave an update.

“[I’m] amazed,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!” Betty White said. She died in December, just weeks before her birthday.

After the show’s failure, White reflected on it.

She was drawn to the premise.

“It sounded like a wonderful idea,” White said, according to the Archive of American Television.

“These cloistered women must sell their nest, their home, because Dorothy has married.”

They buy a…

My 100th birthday is approaching, and People Magazine is joining in the celebration! The new issue of @people is on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK

December 28, 2021 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite)

