When will the Grammy nominations for the year 2022 be released?

When will the Grammy nominations for the year 2022 be revealed?

The Grammy nominations for 2022 are a tense time for celebrities and their fans, as everyone wants to know who is nominated.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming event.

The much-anticipated nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards will be announced on November 23, 2021, according to the Recording Academy.

There were some key dates leading up to the announcement ahead of the Grammy Awards in 2022.

Musicians who wanted to be nominated had to make sure their songs were within the product eligibility period between September 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

That is, during the product eligibility period, musicians were required to ensure that their songs were available for purchase commercially, either in stores or through a well-known streaming service.

The first-round voting to determine the nominees took place between October 22, 2021, and November 5, 2021.

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards will be announced live from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on November 23, 2021.

The show will begin at approximately 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on live.grammy.com.

Joni Mitchell, who has won eight Grammy Awards, will be honored at a MusiCares dinner on January 29, 2022.

MusiCares, the leading music charity for musicians, will use the proceeds from that event to provide logistical and material support for them.

The 2022 Grammy Awards, also known as the 64th Grammy Awards, will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles two nights after this charity event.

The star-studded event will be broadcast live on CBS for three and a half hours.

It will also be streamed live and on-demand on Paramount(plus) from 8 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. PT from 8 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. PT.

