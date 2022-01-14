When will the interview between Britney Spears and Oprah Winfrey air?

When will the Oprah interview with Britney Spears air?

Britney Spears is still in the spotlight after a 13-year conservatorship ended, and she isn’t holding back.

Her relationship with her family is still strained after years of alleged “abuse,” despite the fact that she was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November.

According to an exclusive source who spoke to The Sun, a Spears interview with Oprah Winfrey, 67, is “in the works.”

The pop star will “tell all” to Winfrey about her family strife and conservatorship during the interview.

Spears accused her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, of “profiting” from her success and “spreading lies” during her Good Morning America (GMA) interview.

“Britney is deeply hurt and angry that others who claim to love her continue to try to tell her story when it is her story to tell,” the source told The Sun.

“She will unquestionably speak out on her own terms.”

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but plans are in the works.

“It will happen this year, perhaps sooner than fans expect.”

Spears has already spoken with Winfrey about doing an interview, and she wants it to happen.

“Oprah also wants it to happen.”

It appears to be working out, so she’s concentrating on starting her new life now.”

“She’s transitioning into a better house for her and very ready for her fresh start,” the insider continued.

Spears shared a statement written in her phone’s notes on social media following Jaimie Lynn’s interview with GMA.

Spears wrote that she sat down and watched her sister’s interview while suffering from a 104-degree fever, and that she disagreed with what her sister claimed while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Spears denied her sister’s claims, claiming that her behavior was unpredictable prior to her 13-year conservatorship, which was dissolved by a judge in November.

“She wasn’t around me much 15 years ago… so why are they even talking about it unless she’s trying to sell a book at my expense?”

Spears has previously described the now-discontinued conservatorship as abusive, and she has stated that she is afraid of her father, James P Spears, and that she would not perform while he was in charge.

Winfrey has interviewed a slew of celebrities and public figures since she began broadcasting in 1973.

She has recently conducted a number of high-profile interviews, including one with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

