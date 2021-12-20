When will The Masked Singer’s Christmas Sing-a-Long take place?

Fans of The Masked Singer can look forward to seeing The Christmas Sing-Along special while they wait for the next season of the show to air on television.

The Masked Singer Christmas Sing-Along will air after the sixth season finale of the show, which aired on December 15, 2021.

The Masked Singer will air a special Christmas episode following their December finale, according to an announcement made in November 2021.

Favorite contestants will perform holiday songs and showtunes for viewers of the show.

Behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive never-before-seen scenes, and a blooper reel will all be included in the Christmas episode.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, at 8 p.m. EST, the special will air.

The Masked Singer has not publicly stated when the seventh season of their hit show will premiere as of December 2021.

Since 2019, two seasons of the series have been broadcast in a single year for the last three years.

Every year, the show airs two seasons, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Sleuths believe a seventh season will premiere in early 2022, based on the show’s seasonal patterns.

Since the first season of The Masked Singer, sleuths have been tasked with figuring out who the celebrity is hiding behind the costumed masks.

T-Pain, a musician, was the season one winner, with Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight as runners-up.

Wayne Brady, Kandi Buruss, LeAnn Rimes, and Nick Lachey are among the other winners from the following editions.

Jewel, posing as The Queen of Hearts, won season six.