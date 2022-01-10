When will the Netflix documentary about Kanye West be released?

When will Kanye West’s Netflix documentary debut?

The new documentary about Kanye West’s life and early years is available now.

The documentary was directed by the same people who directed some of Kanye West’s most famous videos, thrilling fans all over the world.

On February 16, 2022, Netflix will release jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a Kanye West documentary.

The documentary’s directors are Coodie and Chike, and it has been described as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event.”

Fans are excited for this documentary because they believe the directors, who are responsible for many of Kanye’s music videos, including Jesus Walks, will deliver high-quality content.

jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Kanye’s documentary, spans his entire career.

Kanye West and Rhymefest are seen in a studio debating whether the future presidential nominee was a genius in 2002, according to the newly released trailer.

In addition, the trailer shows Kanye West in the studio with Pharell, Jay-Z, and Kid Cudi.

“Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film, and we’re honored that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” Time Studios president Ian Orefice, who is also the producer of this documentary, said of the video.

The argument between Kanye and Rhymefest was the video’s main attraction.

“God, I feel like he disrespected me,” Kanye said in the beginning.

“Well, who are you to call yourself a genius?” said Rhymefest in response.

Kanye then gives a brief smile while looking into the camera.

Kanye yells in the studio and creates his own beats, and music plays in the background.

