When will the Netflix series Griselda debut?

When will Griselda be available on Netflix?

Griselda Blanco, a deceived criminal, made headlines for her role as a convicted drug lord.

Griselda and her story have been immortalized in the media, including her own Netflix miniseries.

On November 3, 2021, Netflix announced plans for a streaming miniseries based on the life of Griselda Blanco.

“A limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history,” according to the show’s description on the streaming service’s website.

The limited series’ release date has yet to be announced by the website.

The Netflix official website left a “Coming Soon” message on Griselda’s title page in lieu of a release date.

Fans were eager to learn who would play Griselda Blanco when the limited series was announced in November of 2021.

The actress chosen to play the deceased drug lord has been revealed as Sofia Vergara.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” Vergara said when news of her casting broke.

The biographical production’s executive producer is Vergara.

Griselda, directed by Sofia Vergara, tells the story of the criminal when she was younger.

When she was shot on September 3, 2012, the drug lord died of her injuries.

Six episodes are planned for the show.

On January 19, production photos of Vergara as Blanco circulated the Internet.

