When will the new Doctor Strange movie from Marvel be released?

After appearing in multiple MCU films, Stephen Strange is returning to the big screen alongside Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

Fans want to know when the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film will be released, as Marvel begins to promote it.

Fans will be able to see Dr. Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Strange’s investigation into the Time Stone continues.

Strange is seen ignoring Wong’s warning and casting a spell despite the fact that he “tampered with the stability of spacetime.”

As Strange walks out into what appears to be the Mirror Dimension, Mordo’s voice can be heard threatening, “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished.”

For the first time since WandaVision, the teaser also features Wanda Maximoff in her new home in a remote location.

The film is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, but fans can catch a glimpse of it in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s end credits.

The majority of the characters in the film will be familiar to Marvel fans, but there will be a few surprises.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars:

The film is also on IMDb’s list of the most anticipated new movies to see in 2022.

While Marvel had a banner year in 2021, one of their most successful productions was WandaVision, starring Olsen alongside Paul Bettany as Vision and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes.

Olsen spoke with Good Morning America about how the series will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before the series premiered.

“There’s never much we can talk about in Marvel,” Olsen told the publication, “but I do think WandaVision is a natural progression into what happens in Doctor Strange 2.”

“I think [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige is doing an incredible job of fusing the television format with the films so that we can tell more interesting stories in the future,” he says.

“Ideally, Marvel hopes WandaVision will be just the pilot episode of a long-running TV dynasty; the studio is already hard at work developing seven additional shows, each one connecting to past and future films,” Entertainment Weekly previously reported during a visit to the WandaVision set.

“WandaVision, according to Feige, will set up the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Olsen’s witch playing a key role alongside…

