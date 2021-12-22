When will the next Doctor Who episode be revealed?

JODIE Whittaker is rumored to be stepping down as the Doctor, making way for a new face to take over the iconic role.

Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed for the announcement of the new Doctor Who.

There is no confirmed date for the announcement at this time.

The BBC, on the other hand, has confirmed that the much-anticipated reveal will take place in the coming months.

“We will announce plans for the new generation of Doctor Who in due course – watch this space!” said a spokesperson.

Russell T Davies, who has been confirmed to return as a showrunner for the next season, revealed to the Guardian that he has already written some episodes.

However, when asked who the next Doctor is, he refused to say, claiming that he has yet to cast anyone.

“Auditions have only just begun.”

Davies’ surprise return as showrunner for Doctor Who was announced in September.

After three specials, he will take over as the Doctor from Chris Chibnall.

Davies said in a statement, “I’m beyond excited to be back on my favorite show.”

As fans prepare to bid farewell to the first female Doctor, speculation is rife as to who will take her place.

While actor Michael Sheen has dashed some fans’ hopes of being named the next Doctor, telling Metro that he is “very flattered” to be considered, the bookies’ favourites are currently Olly Alexander and Lydia West.

“If we had the power to choose, I’d pick an actress who I think is really exciting and would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West,” Jodie Whittaker, the current Doctor, said in an interview on BBC Radio 1: “If we had the power to choose, I’d pick an actress who I think is really exciting and would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West.”

Here are a few more betting favorites for the part:

In 2017, Jodie Whittaker, the show’s first female lead, was cast in the long-running BBC drama.

Whittaker played the Thirteenth Doctor reincarnation until the end of the thirteenth series, first appearing in the eleventh series.

Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall have both announced that they will leave the show after the three specials air in 2022.

“At the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast, Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other,” Chibnall said.

“So, our shift is over, and we’re handing over the keys to the Tardis.”

In the upcoming New Year’s Day special Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks, the actress and her co-stars will return to the small screen.

Since the show’s premiere in 1963, thirteen different actors have played the Time Lord.

With the introduction of a new, fourteenth…

