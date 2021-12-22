When will the next Doctor Who episode be revealed?

When will the next episode of Doctor Who be broadcast?

JODIE Whittaker is rumored to be departing from her role as the Doctor, making way for a new face to take over the iconic role.

Everyone is waiting to see who will be the new Doctor Who.

We don’t have a confirmed date for the announcement just yet.

The BBC, on the other hand, has confirmed that the much-anticipated reveal will take place in the coming months.

“We will announce plans for the new generation of Doctor Who in due course – watch this space!” said a spokesperson.

Russell T Davies, who has been confirmed as the showrunner for the next series, told the Guardian that he had already written some episodes.

However, when asked who the next Doctor is, he refused to say, claiming that he has yet to cast anyone.

“Auditions have only just begun.”

Davies’ surprising return as showrunner of Doctor Who was announced in September.

After three specials, he will take over as the Doctor from Chris Chibnall.

In a statement, Davies said, “I’m beyond excited to be back on my favorite show.”

As fans prepare to say their goodbyes to the first female Doctor, speculation is rife as to who will take her place.

While actor Michael Sheen has dashed some fans’ hopes of being named the next Doctor, telling Metro that he is “very flattered” to be considered, bookies’ favourites Olly Alexander and Lydia West are currently the favourites.

“If we had the power to choose, I’d pick an actress who I think is really exciting and would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West,” Jodie Whittaker, the current Doctor, said in an interview on BBC Radio 1: “If we had the power to choose, I’d pick an actress who I think is really exciting and would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West.”

Here are some other betting favorites for the part:

The long-running BBC drama made history in 2017 when actress Jodie Whittaker was cast as the show’s first ever female lead.

Whittaker played the Thirteenth reincarnation of the Doctor from the eleventh series until the thirteenth series’ end.

Following the three specials, which will air throughout 2022, Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall have announced that they will both be leaving the show.

“At the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast, Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other,” Chibnall explained.

“So, our shift is over, and we’re handing over the keys to the Tardis.”

In the upcoming New Year’s Day special Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks, the actress and the rest of the cast will be back on TV.

Since the show’s premiere in 1963, thirteen different actors have played the Time Lord.

With the introduction of a new,…

