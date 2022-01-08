When will the Oscar nominations for 2022 be announced?

EACH YEAR, THE AWARDS, also known as the Oscars, honor artistic and technical excellence in the film industry.

Fans want to know when they can expect a list of nominations for the 2022 award show, which is set to take place on March 27.

The countdown has begun for fans eager to learn the nominations for 2022.

On February 8, 2022, the prestigious list will be revealed.

It is also unknown who will be the host at this time, as it is with the list of nominations.

While the list of nominations has yet to be released, movie fans are already speculating on who will make the cut.

According to Variety, the following films are likely to receive nominations:

Starting at 8:00 p.m. EST, fans can tune in to ABC to watch the Oscars live.

The show will also be streamed on ABCcom.

The event is currently scheduled to take place in person, but recent Covid-19 spikes have forced some award shows to postpone or return to a virtual method.

The 2022 Grammy Awards were postponed on January 5 due to the Omicron variant, and the Sundance Film Festival announced that their event would now be virtual.