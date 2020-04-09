When will the public feel safe enough to return after the entertainment venues reopen?

Click here to read the full article.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still widespread in the United States .; The most affected state, New York, is still weeks from a projected peak in infections. and the prospect of extensive, comprehensive testing remains excruciatingly out of reach.

And yet entertainment companies whose survival depends on large public gatherings – cinemas, music venues, sports arenas, theme parks – are faced with some daunting and frustratingly uncertain questions about what’s next: How long will it take before people feel safe enough after theirs Reopening to return to the common areas, and what does it take to convince them?

“The impact of this pandemic on the world will be profound,” said Anthony R. Mawson, epidemiologist and social scientist at Jackson State University in Mississippi. “We are at the beginning of this terrible tragedy. It will be a real mess. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we were back to normal within a year.”

A year is a long time horizon for any company to expect its business to return, let alone billion-dollar companies like Walt Disney Co. and Live Nation. But that’s the potential reality where every entertainment sector where people have to leave their homes is staring down.

According to a March study polling 1,000 U.S. consumers, 44% said they would attend fewer public events even after they were considered safe by health officials, and 47% said the thought of being a big one to take part in a public event “will scare me for a long time. ”

Cinemas, theme parks, indoor sports venues and especially indoor concert venues where large groups of people have to pack up in a confined space are likely to have the worst effects of the pandemic. According to the study, 49% to 56% of respondents said that it will take “a few months” to “possibly never” to return to these sectors after the crisis.

The study, carried out by the sports and event analysis company Performance Research in collaboration with Full Circle Research Co., shows the troublesome psychological tensions that exist for these companies in a century: the innate human desire to share public spaces with other people months of isolation from the national (and global) trauma of an invisible, poorly understood pathogen that causes widespread disease and death.

Given this dilemma, it may come as no surprise that some entertainment companies opt for cautious optimism.

“People are really, really bad at predicting their future behavior,” said Patrick Corcoran, VP and Chief Communications Officer of National Assn. by theater owners. He waves to the results of the Performance Research study and notes that respondents replied “without the context of the films that might be there for them.” But he adds: “Even if [the study] predicting that people will roar back, I would still say, “We’ll see.”

To prepare for when the audience can come back, Corcoran at least discuss that theater owners and studios are already discussing marketing plans “to make the audience aware that we’re back in business” – which could happen between June and June July, pending approval from health authorities.

The modified release slates of the studios undoubtedly confirm this thinking. Disney moved “Mulan” from March 27th to July 24th, Paramount moved “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” from May 22nd to July 31st and Warner Bros. has “Wonder Woman 1984” from June 5th re-dated August 14th.

However, there is so much unknown about the pandemic – such as whether it subsides in summer and recurs in autumn, similar to other diseases caused by variants of coronavirus – that there is a risk of a release date before it a COVID gives -19 vaccine or at least until there are universal tests. In a recent interview with Barron’s, Disney CEO Bob Iger suggested that the company could “at some point” add a security step “that measures people’s temperatures when entering a Disney theme park” – but it’s unclear like this Measure for asymptomatic would test carriers of any disease.

Representatives from the Universal and Broadway League theme park department declined to comment on the story, and a representative from the National Basketball Assn. did not respond to an interview request.