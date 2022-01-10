When will the second season of The Righteous Gemstones premiere?

When will season two of The Righteous Gemstones premiere?

The Righteous Gemstones, an HBO CRIME comedy television show, premiered its second season on January 9, 2022.

Danny McBride directs and produces the film, which stars John Goodman, Adam Devine, Jennifer Nettles, and Dermot Mulroney among others.

The Righteous Gemstones, a network series produced by Danny McBride, premiered on HBO on August 18, 2019.

HBO renewed the dark comedy series for a second season a month later in September, with the premiere date set for January 9, 2022.

There will be another season of the show to look forward to for fans of the show.

The series was already renewed for a third season in October 2021, months before the second season was made available for viewing.

The Righteous Gemstones’ plot revolves around a well-known televangelist family who get themselves into some nefarious situations.

Danny McBride discussed his inspiration for the main storyline of the show in a GQ interview.

“The Gemstones are rock stars in their own minds,” McBride said in an interview with GQ.

“I feel like going to those megachurches, that’s what’s so enticing about them,” he continued, “is that it’s very entertaining and big and it’s fun.”

“It felt like an appropriate thing to show what that rock spectacle is in some of these more massive churches,” the creator continued.

Dr. John Goodman is portrayed by John Goodman.

Eli Gemstone, the fictional famous family’s patriarch and the pastor of Gemstone Salvation Center.

The Gemstones are well-known in the series for their television-broadcast missionary and evangelistic teachings.

Members of the Gemstone family include Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Jennifer Nettles, Edi Patterson, Skyler Gisondo, and Cassidy Freeman.

When the cameras are turned off, the cast includes Dermot Mulroney, Eric Andre, and Eric Roberts, among others, who fight the Gemstones and their criminal activity.

