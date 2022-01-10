When will the third season of Emily in Paris be released?

When will Season 3 of Emily in Paris air?

Emily in Paris: Season 2 premiered on Netflix at the end of December 2021, bringing the year to a close with a bang.

And, given the season’s cliffhanger ending, one can’t help but wonder if a third season is already in the works.

The second season, starring Lily Collins, 32, as marketing professional Emily Cooper, premiered on December 2nd.

Netflix announced on February 22 that Darren Star’s romantic comedy series will be renewed for two more seasons.

In a video posted to the Emily in Paris Instagram account on Monday, the streaming platform announced Seasons 3 and 4.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris will not premiere on Netflix until January 2022, despite the fact that season 2 debuted in December 2021.

As a result, fans can expect the series’ next season to be released this year in the fall or winter, as each previous season was released in the second half of its respective release year.

Spoilers follow.

In true Emily in Paris fashion, fans were left with a major cliffhanger at the end of season 2.

After the cliffhanger of Season 2, viewers are left wondering what Emily’s plans are for the future and whether she will remain in Paris.

In season 2, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continues to adjust to her new life in Paris, and she is quickly overwhelmed by the options Paris provides, both personally and professionally.

Emily is faced with a decision at the end of the season: go to Chicago and work for Savoir and the Gilbert Group, or stay in Paris and work for Sylvie, Luc, and Julien’s new marketing firm.

Emily finds out that Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily’s main love interests despite her romance with newcomer Alfie, are back together in the aforementioned cliffhanger, prompting her to take a moment to recompose herself.

Then Emily calls Sylvie and informs her that she has made a decision that will bring the season to a close.

Given how Season 2 ended, Emily’s decision is likely to be revealed to the audience.

If she stays at Savoir with her Chicago boss, Madeline, she’ll almost certainly get the promotion she’s been aiming for for years.

If Emily wants to stay in Paris for a longer period of time, she should join Sylvie’s new agency and make the move permanent.

But, given how things turned out…

