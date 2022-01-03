When will The Weeknd’s album Dawn FM be released?

When will The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM be released?

After months of anticipation, The Weeknd’s new album, Dawn FM, will be released this week.

The Grammy winner revealed the album’s title in May 2021, but the release date was only announced on Monday.

Dawn FM, The Weeknd’s fifth album, will be available on Spotify on January 7, 2022.

His announcement was made in the form of a one-minute video that he shared on Instagram on Monday morning.

“A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd,” says the video, which features The Weeknd against a dark background.

Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never make cameo appearances.

On January 2, he posted a photo with the caption, “wake up at dawn tomorrow,” and the teaser video was released the next day.

As the post received 13,000 comments, fans’ excitement grew, with many speculating that the album would be released the next day.

Many people said they wouldn’t sleep in anticipation of the album possibly being released early Monday morning, which sparked a flood of comments.

“YOU BETTER NOT BE PLAYING BRO,” one person said, while another added, “I just really hope he’s not sh**ting us, I’m not pulling an all-nighter for nothing.”

The Weeknd’s first full-length album since After Hours was released in March 2020 is Dawn FM.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has kept his new album’s title a closely guarded secret since announcing it in May 2021.

“If the last record is late at night, then the dawn is coming,” he told Variety in May.

There isn’t much information about the new album, and the final comment at the end of the teaser video doesn’t reveal anything either.

“You are now listening to 103.5: Dawn FM,” says the final suggestive message at the end of the teaser video.

“You’ve been in the dark for far too long; it’s time to step out into the light and embrace your fate.”

Dawn FM will be The Weeknd’s fifth album since he began releasing music in 2009.

In December 2011, he released his first album, Echoes of Silence, on his own record label, XO Records, in Ontario, Canada.

After Hours, his most recent album, was released in 2020 and is still his best-selling album.

The Weeknd’s After Hours tour was forced to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is expected to begin two years after the album’s release.

The After Hours tour will kick off in Vancouver, Canada on January 14, 2022, and conclude in Tacoma, Washington on May 1, 2022.

