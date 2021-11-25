When Will ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Law and Order,’ and Other Shows Premiere in the Midseason of 2022?

When Will ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Law and Order,’ and Other Shows Premiere in 2022?

While the year 2021 is still coming to a close, the television world is already looking ahead, as the major cable networks have announced their midseason schedule, which will begin in January.

While the new year will bring some new TV shows, it will also bring back some old favorites, such as This Is Us, which will premiere its sixth and final season in January.

“Everyone is ecstatic.

It’s senior year — or, as the case may be, extension year! — and everyone is ecstatic.

Everyone is pleased with themselves.

Milo Ventimiglia told Us Weekly exclusively in October, “You can tell everyone is present, and it’s the same well-oiled machine that we’ve been a part of for the last five years.”

“I think everyone is relieved that we were able to finish it the way [creator]Dan Fogelman and the writers intended.”

Beyond that, [we’re looking forward to] having a good time and being together as a group because this is our last chance.”

Expect a lot of emotions, particularly when it comes to the series’ conclusion.

“It’s fantastic, in my opinion.”

It gives me a great deal of pleasure.

The Heroes alum said at the time, “I think it’s beautiful.”

“I was just on set with Dan about two weeks ago, and he was telling me about some things about the ending that I didn’t know about.”

Mandy [Moore] and I were in attendance.

We just kind of looked at each other, one excited to get started and two, incredibly devastated as human beings because this is probably going to wreck people in the most heartfelt way possible.

It’s lovely.

“I’m ecstatic.”

The return of the original Law and Order is another show that could make fans cry.

When the Dick Wolf franchise ended in 2010, the flagship series, which launched multiple spinoffs and the One Chicago universe, will pick up where it left off.

Anthony Anderson, who appeared in 50 episodes of the first season, is set to reprise his role.

AbbottElementary and Women of the Movement on ABC, That’s My Jam and American Song Contest on NBC, Good Sam on CBS, The Cleaning Lady on Fox, and Naomi on The CW are among the new shows premiering this winter on the big five networks.

Scroll down for more information.

